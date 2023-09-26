Lithium related developments | Mehbooba Mufti raises concerns

In a statement she said that after the takeover of Jammu and Kashmir's water resources and minerals by the Government of India (GOI), the focus has now shifted towards the vast lithium reserves that lie beneath the region's surface.

Lithium, a critical component in modern batteries, holds immense global significance in the transition towards cleaner and sustainable energy solutions. As the world increasingly embraces electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and portable electronic devices, the demand for lithium has soared. Jammu and Kashmir is home to substantial lithium deposits that are pivotal in meeting this growing global demand, the statement said. “It is imperative to note that while the electricity generated by Jammu and Kashmir has historically been supplied to other regions, sometimes even free of cost, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have often found themselves in darkness due to inadequate power supply. Now, with the exploitation of these lithium reserves on the horizon, there are concerns that the benefits may not adequately reach the local population,” the PDP President said. Mehbooba Mufti has expressed apprehension that the lithium reserves in Jammu will be exploited and offered to the crony capitalists associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), potentially depriving the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their fair share in the wealth generated from these resources.