Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday arrived here on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, his first since the revocation of Article 370, during which he will review the security situation in the valley. Shah was received at the Srinagar airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha where other senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration were also present, officials said. The Home Minister is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting later in the day and also flag off the inaugural Srinagar-Sharjah flight.
LIVE: Amit Shah Arrives in Srinagar on 3-day J&K Visit, First Since Abrogation Of Article 370
HM Reviews Security in Srinagar

Amit Shah Visits Family of Slain Inspector in Kanipora

HM Amit Shah visits Kanipora residence of slain Inspector Parvez Ahmed, who was killed by militants last month. During his visit, HM met Ahmed's wife Fatima Akhter & gave her official papers for a govt job J&K. LG Manoj Sinha, Union Min Jitendra Singh & DGP Dilbag Singh also present

LG Manoj Sinha Receives Shah At Airport

Security Beefed Up Across Kashmir

Security was beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Shah's visit to the valley. Additional deployment of security forces has been made across the valley, the officials said. They said the security apparatus has been beefed up, especially in the city here.

Official sources said 50 companies of additional paramilitary forces are being inducted into the valley in the wake of the recent spate of civilian killings.

Bunkers manned by CRPF forces have come up in several areas of the city as well in other parts of the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

First Visit Since Abrogation of Article 370

This is Shah's first visit to Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

