LIVE: Amit Shah Arrives in Srinagar on 3-day J&K Visit, First Since Abrogation Of Article 370

Security was beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Shah's visit to the valley. Additional deployment of security forces has been made across the valley, the officials said. They said the security apparatus has been beefed up, especially in the city here.



Official sources said 50 companies of additional paramilitary forces are being inducted into the valley in the wake of the recent spate of civilian killings.



Bunkers manned by CRPF forces have come up in several areas of the city as well in other parts of the Kashmir valley, the officials said.