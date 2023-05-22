Kashmir

LIVE: G20 Summit to begin in Jammu and Kashmir; delegates accorded warm welcome

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar is all set to host the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting on Monday, all preparation has been put in place and security has been kept on high alert as this is the first major international event after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was scrapped in 2019. The three-day G20 Summit, from May 22-24 G20 will focus on five key priority areas: Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management.
G20 Tourism Working Group Meet in Srinagar: Spain, Singapore, Mauritius to discuss film tourism

As Srinagar is decked up to host the third Tourism Working Group Meeting of G20 members on Monday, seven countries, including Spain, Singapore, and Mauritius are discussing film tourism in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Spain, Singapore, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil and India are among seven countries to discuss the global perspective of film tourism, as well as, its economic benefits and impact in J-K. The side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' is part of the mega third Tourism Working Group Meeting to be organized at Srinagar between May 22-24.

Traditional welcome accorded to G20 delegates on their arrival at SKICC

Delegates accorded warm welcome at Srinagar airport

J&K ready to welcome delegates

G20 meeting will directly connect artisans with international players: Artist

Delegates arrive in Srinagar amid tight security

Delegates on their way to the venue after landing in Srinagar
Delegates on their way to the venue after landing in SrinagarGK photo

Security heightened in Srinagar for G20 meeting

The security measures have been heightened in Srinagar as the city is all set to host the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, which will start on Monday.   For this three-day G20 Summit, from May 22-24, Kashmir is under a three-tier security grid for aerial surveillance drone monitoring is put in place National Security Guard (NSG) and MARCOS commandos are being deployed around the venue Jammu and Kashmir Police's special operation group (SOG) will be deployed at several places to give security cover to prevent from any terror incident.

