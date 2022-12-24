Liver surgery workshop  conducted at  SKIMS

Three major liver resection surgeries were performed which included Right Extended Hepatectomy, Right Posterior Hepatectomy and Left Hepatectomy for various cancerous indications. The department was able to accomplish this workshop with strong administrative support from Director SKIMS, Prof Parvaiz A Koul. The logistic support was offered by an anesthesia team headed by Prof Showkat A Gurkoo, along with Prof Talib A Khan and Dr. Iqra Nazir. SKIMS has an excellent team of technical and nursing staff to accomplish these kind of complex procedures.

“This kind of workshop in the Department which is already known to be one of best Gastrointestinal Surgery Departments in country would open up new horizons of Liver Transplantation surgery at SKIMS SOURA Srinagar,” a statement read.