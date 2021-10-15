LMD celebrates World Standards Day

On this occasion, Controller Legal Metrology J&K Majid K.A. Drabu threw light on the importance of standards that play vital role in day to day activities of common people.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which is under the administrative control of Ministry of Consumer Affairs GOI lays down standards for the products and services.

“So, far BIS has laid down standards for about 21000 products and services out of which about 300 products fall under the purview of mandatory certification,” LMD said in a statement.