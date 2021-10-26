LMV traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway tomorrow, Mughal road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road reopen

As per a Traffic Police handout, the cut off timing will be 0700 to 1200 hours from Nagrota Jammu, 0800 to 1300 from Jakheni and 0800 to 1300 hours from Zig Qazigund.

Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed from Jakheni towards Srinagar once the tail of LMVs crosses Jakheni while security forces have been asked to travel only from Jammu towards Srinagar on the highway after confirming the status of the road.

On the Mughal Road, LMVs shall be allowed from both the sides with the cut off timing of 0800 to 1500 hours from Behramgalla, 0800 to 1600 hours from Herpora. HMVs upto 12 tyres shall be allowed towards Poonch from Srinagar with the cut off timing of 0900 to 1500 hours from Herpora.

On the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road, only one-way traffic shall be allowed from Kargil towards Srinagar and vice versa. LMVs followed by HMVs shall be allowed from Minamarg at 0730 to 1100 hours. LMVs from Sonamarg shall be followed by HMVs once the tail of down traffic crosses Sonamarg till 1630 hours.