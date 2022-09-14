LMVs to ply on both sides of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway today, HMVs towards Kashmir

Ramban: The Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one- way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Wednesday.
A traffic official monitoring traffic regulation in Ramban said that huge rush of Jammu bound heavy vehicles was witnessed on the highway.
He further said the most vulnerable and shooting stone-prone Mehar Cafeteria Morh stretch of the highway remained open and hundreds of vehicles have crossed this stretch towards their respective destinations without interruption.
The drivers and commuters complained that they remained stuck in traffic congestion at various narrow road stretches between Banihal and Nashri. They said traffic jam on the highway remains common.
Earlier on Tuesday night traffic jam was also witnessed between Chanderkote and Ramban due to single lane carriage way on Mehar Cafeteria Morh stretch.
Meanwhile traffic police headquarters Jammu and Kashmir issued advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions light and medium passenger vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the traffic situation on highway Thursday morning.
They said the cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound light motor vehicles from Nagrota Jammu are fixed from 7 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur from 7 am to 1 pm and for Jammu-bound LMVs cut off timings from Zig Qazigund is fixed from 7 am to 1 pm.
They said no vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut-off timings. They advised security forces not to ply against the advisory in view of traffic congestion on the highway.
Till the filing of this report Wednesday evening heavy motor vehicles carrying apples for Jammu and other parts of the country were heading towards their destinations at a slow pace, a Traffic Police official informed.