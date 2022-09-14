LMVs to ply on both sides of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway today, HMVs towards Kashmir

Ramban: The Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one- way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Wednesday.

A traffic official monitoring traffic regulation in Ramban said that huge rush of Jammu bound heavy vehicles was witnessed on the highway.

He further said the most vulnerable and shooting stone-prone Mehar Cafeteria Morh stretch of the highway remained open and hundreds of vehicles have crossed this stretch towards their respective destinations without interruption.

The drivers and commuters complained that they remained stuck in traffic congestion at various narrow road stretches between Banihal and Nashri. They said traffic jam on the highway remains common.