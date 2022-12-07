Local Buddhist women meet with Army Chief

Srinagar, Dec 7: As many as 25 local Buddhist women in the age group of 22-65 years of age of Hanu- Aryan Valley of Kargil district met the Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and AWWA president, Archana Pande, at Army House, New Delhi on 6 December.
The group is part of a National integration tour whithatcovered Leh-Delhi-Varanasi- Bodhgaya to see their rich cultural heritage and to be a part of the national mainstream.
These ladies belong to far-flung villages namely Hanu-Yokma and Hanu-Goma of Hanu-Aryan Valley located in the Kargil district of UT of Ladakh.
Amongst these women, two young and vibrant girls are very meritorious and pursuing their higher studies at Leh. - These brave and enthusiastic ladies started their journey from Leh on 22 November when they got the opportunity to interact with the Lieutenant Governor of Leh at Raj-Niwas, Leh. On 25 Nov, these ladies interacted with the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The group reached Lucknow on 27 November and met with the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel. In Bodhgaya, the group visited the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya to witness the Passing out Parade rehearsal of Gentlemen Cadets and the adventurous multi-activity display.
Conceptualized as an educational, awareness, and motivational tour for people living in far-flung villages of Leh/ Ladakh and border areas, this National Integration Tour consisting of 25 Buddhist women of Hanu Aryan Valley has been a learning and memorable experience for them.