Local LeT militant who exfiltrated via Wagah in 2018 killed in Bandipora encounter: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, July 25: One of the three militants killed in the gunfight with security forces in Bandipora forests has been identified as a local while the other two are foreigners, officials said on Sunday.

The trio was killed in the encounter in Sumlar-Aragam woods in the north Kashmir district after the militants opened fire on a joint team of Police, Army's 13RR, 14RR, Marcos, Para Special Force and CRPF in the woods as per police.

Quoting Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, news agency GNS reported that one of the three slain militants has been identified as Sariq Altaf, a resident of Bandipora and affiliated with the LeT outfit.