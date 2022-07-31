Local LeT terrorist killed in north Kashmir's Baramulla: police

Srinagar July 31: Police along with security forces on Sunday claimed to have killed a local LeT terrorist in an overnight encounter in Binner area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
"Baramulla Encounter Update: 01 terrorist killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
"Baramulla Encounter Update: Killed terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmd Bhat of Pattan Baramulla, active since 5/2022 & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. 01 AK rifle, 2 magazines & 30 rounds recovered, " he added.
The encounter is said to have broken out after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off.