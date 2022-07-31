Kashmir

Local LeT terrorist killed in north Kashmir's Baramulla: police

The encounter is said to have broken out after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off.
Security forces at an encounter site in north Kashmir. [Representational picture]
Security forces at an encounter site in north Kashmir. [Representational picture]File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar July 31: Police along with security forces on Sunday claimed to have killed a local LeT terrorist in an overnight encounter in Binner area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Baramulla Encounter Update: 01 terrorist killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

"Baramulla Encounter Update: Killed terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmd Bhat of Pattan Baramulla, active since 5/2022 & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. 01 AK rifle, 2 magazines & 30 rounds recovered, " he added.

The encounter is said to have broken out after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off.

Baramulla gunfight

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com