Local Muslims join Christmas celebrations in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 25: Keeping up with the traditional brotherhood, a group of local Muslims joined their Christian brethren on Sunday for Christmas celebrations in J&K's Srinagar city.

Wearing Santa Claus hats, a group of local Muslims went with sweets to a local Church in the city to share the joys of the festival with the members of the Christian community.

The group of Muslims said that Kashmir has always been the meeting point of different religions and cultures and these have coexisted and blended into a great eclectic culture called 'Kashmiriyat'.