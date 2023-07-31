Local residents hold protest against installation of smart meters in Handwara

Scores of women assembled on Banday Mohalla link road to protest against the KPDCL officials who had arrived there for installation of smart meters. The protesters said that they belong to poor families and cannot afford smart meters, which they said generate exorbitant bills.

"We have been paying monthly flat bills to the tune of Rs 1200-1400," said a woman protestor, adding that they won’t be able to afford exorbitant bills being generated by smart meters.