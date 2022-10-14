Locals ask Govt to designate Chattergul as tourist village

A local resident Sajad Ahmad said that designating the village as a tourist village can offer opportunities for livelihood. The government has identified 181 villages’ of picturesque beauty and cultural significance for transformation into tourist destinations with the aim of strengthening the rural economy and empowering the youth and women by direct and indirect employment opportunities.

According to the Sarpanch of the area a proposal was put forward in public outreach Back to Village programme and also brought to notice of LG administration but nothing happened.