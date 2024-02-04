Locals brave snowfall to join drug free advocacy programme

Kupwara, Feb 4: Despite the relentless snowfall blanketing the Kashmir region, a resolute community gathered in impressive numbers at Tarich village, near Kandi Khass to participate in an interactive forum dedicated to championing a “drug free kashmir” organised by Chak Keegam Garrison of Indian Army.

The event, held amidst the wintry landscape, served as a testament to the unwavering commitment of Kashmiri residents to combat the pervasive issue of substance abuse.

Against the backdrop of swirling snowflakes, attendees engaged in impassioned dialogue, sharing personal narratives, apprehensions, and innovative strategies to tackle the menace of drug addiction. The robust turnout underscored a shared determination to protect the integrity and prospects of Kashmir’s youth and broader societal fabric.

Gratitude was extended to all participants by the Army for their steadfast resolve and fortitude in confronting adverse weather conditions to prioritise the imperative task of eliminating drug dependency from the region.

The locals appreciated the efforts of the Army for conducting such a positive event. The forum epitomised a significant stride forward in nurturing a healthier, safer, and more prosperous Kashmir.