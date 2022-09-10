Locals demand functional operation theatre at SDH Kralpora

Kupwara: The residents of Kralpora and adjacent areas Saturday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to make the operation theatre functional, putting a huge chunk of the population in hardships.
“After a decade-long wait, the hospital was finally shifted to the new building but it does not serve the purpose. Even for a minor surgery we are forced to visit Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara or District Hospital (DH) Handwara as the operation theatre here has not been made functional yet,” a local said. “Besides heavy snow-bound areas including Budnamal and Keran, this hospital caters to a huge chunk of the population but has never been a priority for officials at the helm of affairs.”
The residents said that the hospital also lacks a digital X-ray plant due to which patients are forced to look for other alternatives.
“Due to the non-availability of a digital X-ray plant, people are forced to visit private clinics to get their X-ray done by paying more than Rs 500. If the digital X-ray plant had been made available here, people would not face hardships,” another local said.
The residents alleged that they brought these issues to the notice of the concerned department several times but nothing concrete was done in this regard.
They have now sought immediate intervention of Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather so that their miseries end. An official said that efforts were on to make the operation theatre functional.
“If all goes well, the operation theatre will be made functional by the end of this year,” he said.