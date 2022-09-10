Locals demand functional operation theatre at SDH Kralpora

Kupwara: The residents of Kralpora and adjacent areas Saturday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to make the operation theatre functional, putting a huge chunk of the population in hardships.

“After a decade-long wait, the hospital was finally shifted to the new building but it does not serve the purpose. Even for a minor surgery we are forced to visit Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara or District Hospital (DH) Handwara as the operation theatre here has not been made functional yet,” a local said. “Besides heavy snow-bound areas including Budnamal and Keran, this hospital caters to a huge chunk of the population but has never been a priority for officials at the helm of affairs.”

The residents said that the hospital also lacks a digital X-ray plant due to which patients are forced to look for other alternatives.