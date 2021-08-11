Locals demand separate education zone for Qaziabad

Locals said that half of the Qaziabad falls in the Langate Education Zone while the other half falls in the Qalamabad Zone which was giving a tough time to a population of over one lakh people from dozens of villages.

The residents said that Qaziabad being a large tehsil had not been given a separate education zone, much to the disappointment of the people who travel long distances to reach Langate Zonal Education Office.

They said that those who are from Qalamabad Zone have to travel 30 km to get their voices heard.

The representatives of Qaziabad Welfare Forum said that almost 140 government and private schools were running in Qaziabad with more than 400 teachers on job.

“I am unable to figure out why we are being discriminated against and deprived of a separate education zone when our area meets the required criteria for a separate education zone,” said Syed Ishfaq Tirmizi, a government teacher from the area.

The residents said that they had brought this issue to the notice of the concerned officials many times but despite the passage of several years nothing concrete had been done in this regard.

The locals have sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in this regard and urged the higher authorities of the Education department to sanction and establish an education zone at Qaziabad.