Locals foil suicide attempt of woman in Sopore

Sopore, Jan 19: Locals on Thursday prevented a woman from committing suicide in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the woman was spotted by locals attempting to jump into the river Jhelum at Jamai bridge in Sopore.
“After noticing her doubtful movements, locals rushed towards her and foiled her suicide attempt," he said.
He said the woman is a resident of Bandipora at present Sher Colony in Sopore and will be handed over to her family after proper counselling.