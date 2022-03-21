Locals in Budgam meet Apni Party leader

Srinagar, Mar 21: The locals of District Budgam on Monday met J&K Apni Party State Secretary and District President Budgam Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din. They apprised him of miserable condition of roads, water supply, electricity and other basic facilities.
During his visit to various areas of Budgam, Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din was informed by the aggrieved group of locals about the lack of infrastructure and delay in developmental projects.
In a statement to the press, Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din said ," A group of locals during a social call informed me about various issues pertaining to basic facilities that have been long pending and need immediate intervention. Since the issue is brought under my notice, I assure the locals that their issues would be solved on an immediate basis. About the issue pertaining to electric poles.”