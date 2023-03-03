Locals issue legal notice to authorities over illegal mining in Shali Ganga stream

The legal notice which has been sent to DMO Budgam and govt officials including Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Director Geology and Mining JK Govt, Member Secretary Pollution Control Committee and Deputy Commissioner Budgam says that ”mining work allotted to one Abdul Rashid Mir (project proponent) through e auction at block number 10 in Shali Ganga nallah was blatantly violating environmental norms and rules particularly the Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals, Management and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules 2016 , Biological Diversity Act 2002 , The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution)Act 1974 and particularly Specific Condition number 53 of JK Environmental Impact Assessment Authority.”

“The project proponent is leaving no stone unturned to destroy and damage the environment and has neither installed functional and operational CCTVs on the mining site nor is selling the river bed material as per 50% concessional rates to local population and adjoining areas. Further the said PP is openly using JCBs, L&T, hydraulic excavators etc which is prohibited under mineral rules 2016 and conditions laid by JK Environmental Impact Assessment Authority,” reads the legal notice issued by Badrul Dujja, Advocate of J&K High Court, who is the counsel for the petitioners.