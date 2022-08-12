Locals, service providers express satisfaction as Amarnath Yatra concludes peacefully

The 44-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine commenced on June 30 from the twin routes — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal which concluded on August 12 on the occasion of ”Shravan Purnima” coinciding with ”Raksha Bandhan”. Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Friday morning performed the 'Samapan Pooja' which marks the end of annual Amarnath Yatra, and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the people. “I truly admire and appreciate the selfless contribution of all stakeholders and citizens for making this difficult Yatra hassle-free for the pilgrims”, said the Lt Governor. Barring inclement weather killing atleast 15 pilgrims in flash-floods triggered by a cloudburst on July 8, the annual Amarnath Yatra passed off peacefully, though only over three lakh visited the Holy Cave against the expected six to eight lakh pilgrims this year.

On August 2, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had appealed to the pilgrims to visit the cave shrine before August 5 in view of a forecast of inclement weather and more rains after that. On July 8, a cloudburst struck near the cave shrine causing flash floods at tented accommodation of pilgrims killing 15 yatris and injuring 55 others besides washing away a major portion of the track.