Locals urge authorities to clean irrigation canal at Naidkhai in Bandipora

The residents of Naidkhai claimed that despite their best efforts, “some selfish individuals are using the canal to dump domestic waste and so many household solid waste outlets discharge their refuse directly into it.” The canal, according to the locals, originates in Markundal village and passes through other habitations in the division to irrigate agricultural land.

“We have been using the canal to irrigate our lands,” said an elderly man Ghulam Mohammad Lone from Umer Colony in Naidkhai. The water used to be so fresh and was used for cooking and “even for doing ablutions, but that is no longer the case,” he continued.