Locals urge LG Administration to include Yusmarg in ropeway projects

They said construction of the Cable car project from Yusmarg to Nilnag and Yusmarg to Bargah meadows was approved in the 5th meeting of Yusmarg Development Authority (YDA) way back in 2013. They said the Administrative Council has sanctioned ropeways even for lesser known destinations and unreasonably ignored much needed Yusmarg -Nilnag and Yusmarg Bargah ropeway. Yusmarg, besides being one of the most favoured calm and uncongested tourist destinations also offers superb pilgrim tourism potential as it is nestled with the shrines of revered sufi saints including Hazrat Shiekh Noor-ud-Din Wali (RA) at Chrar-I-Sharief and Sultan Ali Aali Bulkhi at Pakherpora.

The people of the area have made a fervent appeal to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to personally intervene in the matter so that a ropeway project is also sanctioned from Yusmarg to Nilnag and Yusmarg to Bargag meadows.