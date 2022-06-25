Lok Adalat held at Ganderbal

Ganderbal: District Legal Services Authority, Ganderbal on Saturday organised a Lok-Adalat at District Ganderbal.
Three benches were constituted for the amicable settlement of cases, wherein First Bench was presided by Chief Judicial Magistrate Ganderbal Umi Kulsoom and Advocate Ghulam Rasool as Bench member.
The second Bench was presided by Munsiff/JMIC Waseem Mirza and Advocate SM Mustehseen as Bench Member, and Third Bench at Munsiff Court Kangan was presided by Munsiff/JMIC Kangan Kartar Singh and Jamal ud Din was act as Bench member.
Overall 324 cases were taken up for settlement out of which 115 cases were amicably settled/Compromised on spot Rs30,500 was recovered as fine for violations of different statutes, Rs 13,09,375 was awarded in Pre-Litigation cases, NI Act cases, Matrimonial cases and other cases.