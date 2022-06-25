Lok Adalat held at Ganderbal

The second Bench was presided by Munsiff/JMIC Waseem Mirza and Advocate SM Mustehseen as Bench Member, and Third Bench at Munsiff Court Kangan was presided by Munsiff/JMIC Kangan Kartar Singh and Jamal ud Din was act as Bench member.

Overall 324 cases were taken up for settlement out of which 115 cases were amicably settled/Compromised on spot Rs30,500 was recovered as fine for violations of different statutes, Rs 13,09,375 was awarded in Pre-Litigation cases, NI Act cases, Matrimonial cases and other cases.