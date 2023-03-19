Lolab youth turns his passion of calligraphy into profession

Tahir has done his basic schooling from Islamia Model High School Dever Lolab and passed 12th class from Government Higher Secondary School Lalpora. Following his graduation from Government Degree College Sogam, he completed Masters in History from IGNOU in 2017.

“During my school days, I used to draw sketches of my friends and teachers which won me appreciation and recognition. Later in college, I developed an interest in calligraphy. Since I was good at painting and sketching, it helped me a lot to be an accomplished calligraphy artist. Videos of renowned calligraphy artists on YouTube also helped me to come up with new designs,” Tahir told Greater Kashmir.