Lolab youth turns his passion of calligraphy into profession

Kupwara, Mar 19: Tahir Shah Peerzada a youth from Dever Lolab, a remote village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has been enthusiastic about painting and sketching since his childhood which later helped him become an accomplished calligraphy artist.
Tahir has done his basic schooling from Islamia Model High School Dever Lolab and passed 12th class from Government Higher Secondary School Lalpora. Following his graduation from Government Degree College Sogam, he completed Masters in History from IGNOU in 2017.
“During my school days, I used to draw sketches of my friends and teachers which won me appreciation and recognition. Later in college, I developed an interest in calligraphy. Since I was good at painting and sketching, it helped me a lot to be an accomplished calligraphy artist. Videos of renowned calligraphy artists on YouTube also helped me to come up with new designs,” Tahir told Greater Kashmir.
Tahir said that to date he had developed several calligraphy works which the audience liked. “People now approach me to buy my calligraphy works, sketches, and paintings which really inspire me to continue with this art,” he said.
“Art has remained therapeutic for ages. We are just continuing the legacy our ancestors have left behind and once you are into it, there can’t be a better therapy as refreshing as art. It gives you a better peace of mind, joyous feelings and a refreshing soul.” Tahir added.
“I am available on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram with the name ‘TS Art and Calligraphy,” Tahir told this correspondent.