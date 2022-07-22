Lone son of Pulwama family drowns in rivulet

Pulwama, Jul 22: Lone son of a Pulwama family drowned in Ranbiara rivulet, while he was taking a bath on Pulwama-Shopian border on Friday even as a rescue operation has been launched to trace him, officials said here.
The teenager identified as Shahid Rasheed Reshie son of Abdul Rashid Reshie of Allaiepora drowned in Ranbiara rivulet in between Achan and Heff villages.
He said that soon after his drowning locals along with police and other officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.
Meanwhile, tehsildar Litter, Sami ullah Naqashbandi said rescue operation was underway to retrieve his body.
As per locals, Shahid is the lone son of Reshie family and was studying in 11th standard in the locality.