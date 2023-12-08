Bandipora, Dec 8: An elderly man, who was either a fanatic or a saint, passed away quietly in a government senior citizen home in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, with no one to claim his remains, but a disciple.

The Department of Social Welfare established the home, located in Nishat Park, in November 2022 under the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojna (AVYAY) scheme.

The deceased, identified as Muhammad Anwar Wani, was estimated to be about 75 to 78-years-old.

“He originally hailed from Madar village, nearby, but was brought to the home by one of his disciples from Quilmuqam in Bandipora on November 20,” Sadaf Ameer, Superintendent of the Home told Greater Kashmir.

“Last month, one person from Quil Muqam called on the helpline of the Senior Citizens Home and said there was an old person who needed care and shelter,” Sadaf said. “Our team rushed to the spot and took him. He was in poor condition.”

The caller, Mumtaz Ahmad, revealed to the officials that Anwar was “a type of saint (with Fakeeri aspects) and had earlier stayed in south Kashmir for more than 22-25 years'”.

He had only returned to his “native” district a year ago.

The official said Anwar, who was “calm and sober and did not irritate anyone” passed away “peacefully” on December 7, 2023, of “natural causes.”

The officials said that they provided the inmate with proper facilities and services as per the norms of the facility, besides a daily doctor checkup.

Rehana Akhter, General Secretary of JKSWM’s implementing agency, said he was “very weak due to health and age factors”.

The officials said Anwar was believed to be a resident of nearby Madar village, but there was no close relative who could be contacted or who had taken him for the last rites.

“Neither did anyone claim him before or after his death,” the officials said, except from the introducer.

“The home arranged for the final rites of the deceased with the utmost respect and dignity,” the officials said.

He was laid to rest at Quil Muqam at the consent of the caller who had introduced him to the facility, Ameer said.

People there offered his Janza prayers and he was buried in the graveyard.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear resident, who was a gentle and kind soul. He had become a part of our family, and we will miss him dearly. We pray for his eternal peace and happiness,” Ameer said.

The home also appealed to the society to come forward and assist the noble institution in its mission of caring for the elderly.

“We as a society must come forward to assist and coordinate with such noble institutions who care for those who don’t have anyone,” said Ghulam Muhammad, a resident, while appreciating the staff.

The officials said that the home has 39 registered beneficiaries to date, out of which 12 have been reintegrated with their families, three are permanent, and the rest are daycare beneficiaries.