‘Loss to the nation’: Rana saddened over demise of Mian Bashir

Srinagar, August 15: National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana has termed the death of prominent religious leader and Padma Bhushan awardee Mian Bashir Ahmad as a “loss to the state and the nation”.
“Sad to hear about the demise of Mian Bashir Sahib a Legend a Spiritual Leader A loss to the state and the Nation . A Great Personality. Our Heartfelt Condolences to Mian Altaf Sb and the family and his followers spread across the globe RIP,” Rana said, in a tweet.
Renowned religious personality and prominent Gujjar leader, Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi, also known as Baba Ji, passed away here on Saturday. He was 98.
"Baba Ji left us for heavenly abode. He breathed his last at around 8:30 pm at his residence in Wangath Kangan. The Nimaz e Jinaza of Baba Ji will be offered at 4 PM on Sunday at Baba Nagri Wangath and later he will be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard," Mian Mehar Ali, grandson of the deceased told Greater Kashmir.
The deceased was widely respected and prominently followed across Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country for his religious and spiritual teachings.