‘Loss to the nation’: Rana saddened over demise of Mian Bashir

“Sad to hear about the demise of Mian Bashir Sahib a Legend a Spiritual Leader A loss to the state and the Nation . A Great Personality. Our Heartfelt Condolences to Mian Altaf Sb and the family and his followers spread across the globe RIP,” Rana said, in a tweet.

Renowned religious personality and prominent Gujjar leader, Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi, also known as Baba Ji, passed away here on Saturday. He was 98.