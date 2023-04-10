Lost mobile, register complaint on CEIR

Department of telecommunications, Government of India has launched the new website named Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), allowing users to quickly lodge a complaint on a lost electronic gadget with an IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number such as a smartphone at a local police station. Using the CEIR website, users can block a stolen or lost mobile, unblock a found mobile, and they can even use the website to find more details about a second-hand smartphone.

CEIR says the EMEI number would be printed on the phone box. Those buying used phones should check IMEI status by dialling *#06#, wherein IMEI gets displayed on the screen. If the status shows ‘blacklisted,’ such phones should not be bought, CEIR advices.