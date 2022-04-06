Lotus blooming in every nook and corner of country: Tawde

Srinagar, Apr 6: BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday said the Lotus is blooming in every nook and corner of the country.
He added that people have made the BJP as the country's largest political party in terms of representation in the national parliament and state assemblies.
Tawde was addressing a function here as the BJP Kashmir unit celebrated 42th foundation day of BJP here and the function was organised by District unit Srinagar.
“The emerging dominance of the BJP under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's leadership has given sleepless nights to the Congress that ruled for 60 years after Independence. Such is the situation that there has been no effective opposition in the country in the last eight years,” Tawde said.
He also said, “BJP is committed to India’s unity and integrity, its intrinsic identity and the social strength.” The party believes in the principle of “justice for all and appeasement of none", that was why it attracted large masses into its fold and has become the world's largest party in terms of primary membership
Speaking on the occasion, co-incharge J&K Ashish Sood said that BJP always aims to work for the welfare of the people. The people have shown so much love and support for the party all these years, he said.