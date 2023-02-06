Love, not bulldozer, should represent New Delhi in Kashmir: Sajad Lone

“(President’s Rule) It is a temporary arrangement. They cannot take decisions on behalf of the people of J&K. They cannot take all decisions. They are not elected by the people,” Lone told reporters here.

Lone, who was flanked by senior PC leaders Peerzada Mansoor Hussain and Muhammad Ashraf Mir, said that the J & K administration is inventing homelessness by razing down homes of poor people. “They are not giving any notice. The law of the land cannot be violated,” he said, adding that only poor are suffering due to the ongoing eviction drive in J&K.

“I want to ask my Prime Minister who is the Prime Minister of poor people whose houses are demolished. Where will poor people go?” he asked.