Love, not bulldozer, should represent New Delhi in Kashmir: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, Feb 06: Accusing the Jammu & Kashmir administration of creating homelessness, Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone on Monday said that “New Delhi shouldn’t be represented by bulldozers in Kashmir, but by love and compassion.”
Addressing a news conference here, Lone said the objective of the ongoing eviction drive seems humiliation of Kashmiris. “What is the objective of the government? Do they want to retrieve land or humiliate people? I think humiliation is more important for them,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
Lone said that the current administration in J&K is not an elected regime and should leave bigger decisions for an elected government.
“(President’s Rule) It is a temporary arrangement. They cannot take decisions on behalf of the people of J&K. They cannot take all decisions. They are not elected by the people,” Lone told reporters here.
Lone, who was flanked by senior PC leaders Peerzada Mansoor Hussain and Muhammad Ashraf Mir, said that the J & K administration is inventing homelessness by razing down homes of poor people. “They are not giving any notice. The law of the land cannot be violated,” he said, adding that only poor are suffering due to the ongoing eviction drive in J&K.
“I want to ask my Prime Minister who is the Prime Minister of poor people whose houses are demolished. Where will poor people go?” he asked.