Low awareness on Breast Cancer hampers management of disease in Kashmir

In two years over 1000 females with breast cancer have been registered with Population-based Cancer Register operational at SKIMS Soura.

The figures have been on a constant increase, although during the two years of the pandemic, there was a slight decline in cancer detection owing to closing down of OPDs and normal hospital based services across Kashmir.

Breast Cancer is the highest afflicting cancer among women in Kashmir. It also affects males, even though the number is miniscule. However, early detection of this cancer is an issue that experts feel needs to be addressed on priority.