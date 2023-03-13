Low immunity behind spike in flu cases: DAK

"Now that people are out without masks, travelling extensively, business has resumed and children are back to schools, flu has made a comeback,” he said.

The DAK President said in typical years a good percentage of the population gets infected with these viruses and builds immunity against the infections.

What we are seeing are a couple of years where we didn’t see infections.

“So more people are susceptible to these viruses that is causing spike in cases in this season,” he said.

Dr Nisar said flu viruses have a tendency to mutate. Small changes keep on happening. And that could be another reason that we have severe and prolonged flu cases in unusual time of this year’s flu season.

He said H3N2 flu virus is not new. It is the commonest seasonal flu virus and is in circulation for the last 55 years.

The 1968 flu pandemic was caused by H3N2. The pandemic was over in two years, but the virus became a seasonal affair, peaks in every winter causing milder illness.

“Though H3N2 virus is dominant, H1N1 popularly called swine flu has been reported in significant number of influenza cases in Kashmir,” he added.