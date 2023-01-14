Low-intensity avalanche hits Sarbal in Ganderbal, no casualties reported

The official said that the police and SDRF are monitoring the situation closely.

In the videos of the incident shared on social media, workers could be seen raising an alarm soon after avalanches struck the area.

This was the second time that avalanches have hit the area. On January 12, two construction workers were buried under an avalanche in the area.

Following the avalanche, the police had asked the management of the company to temporarily shift its workers to a safer location.