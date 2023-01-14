Low-intensity avalanche hits Sarbal in Ganderbal, no casualties reported

Srinagar, Jan 14: A low-intensity avalanche hit the Sarbal area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday, where a construction company has built workshops. However, there was no immediate report of any loss of life or property.
A police official said a Hyderabad-based company, Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), has built a workshop in the area where the avalanche occurred.
“A low intensity avalanche has hit at Sarbal area where Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) is having workshop. As reported by the Company Officials, everyone is safe. No loss of life and property is reported as of now,” he said, in a statement.
The official said that the police and SDRF are monitoring the situation closely.
In the videos of the incident shared on social media, workers could be seen raising an alarm soon after avalanches struck the area.
This was the second time that avalanches have hit the area. On January 12, two construction workers were buried under an avalanche in the area.
Following the avalanche, the police had asked the management of the company to temporarily shift its workers to a safer location.