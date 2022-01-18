Low-intensity IED blast in south Kashmir's Kulgam, no casualty reported

Srinagar, Jan 18: Militants on Tuesday evening triggered off a low-intensity improvised explosive device on Ziyarat Qaimoh-Kader Road connecting Yaripora and Qaimooh in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that there was no casualty reported in the incident which created panic in the area.
A police officer said that soon after the incident, a contingent of police and army reached the spot and cordoned off the area.
More details into the incident are awaited.