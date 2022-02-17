Low intensity quake felt in J&K, 2nd in 2 days

The epicentre was located in Doda area of J&K and its depth was 5 kms inside the earth.



Officials said no casualty or damage to property has been reported from anywhere so far.



On Wednesday, a light intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 5.43 a.m. and its epicentre was in south Kashmir near Batkoot between Tral and Pahalgam.