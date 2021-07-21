Low-key Eid celebrations in Kashmir due to Covid-related restrictions

Srinagar, Jul 21: Kashmir witnessed low-key celebrations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday as prayers were not held at the major mosques and shrines of the valley due to Covid-related restrictions.

The Eid celebrations were low key in the valley for the third consecutive year since August 2019.

A majority of the faithful marked the festival of sacrifice by offering prayers in small groups and observing social distancing in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.