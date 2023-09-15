Low mobile internet speed irks Mawer residents

The residents said that at a time when the rest of Kashmir was having the privilege of benefitting from 5G, they were grappling with slow-speed internet, causing inconvenience to them.

They said that the villages including Umerabad Lam Audoora, Warpora, Cheki Audoora, and Drugnsoo were facing the brunt due to low-speed internet.

The lack of efficient internet connectivity not only hampers their access to information but also impedes their ability to engage in online education, remote work, and staying connected with the wider digital world.