Low wages are injustice to casual workers: Kazmi

According to a statement issued here, while meeting a delegation of JK SC/ST/OBC Casual Workers Union from Budgam, Kazmi said that ‘the condition of these casual workers is extremely deplorable.’

“The delegation informed us that earlier the wages provided to the unskilled casual workers was Rs 9050 per month and Rs 12000 to the skilled labourers. However, recently they have been informed by the concerned authorities in the Social Welfare Department that they will be provided only Rs 2000/per month which is sheer injustice to them,” the statement reads.