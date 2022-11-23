Lowest ever number of active terrorists in south Kashmir: Dilbag Singh

“As far as the number of active terrorists in south Kashmir is concerned, it is as less as it was never before. There is no complaint of people from anywhere in south Kashmir about the conduct of forces,” news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported, quoting the DGP.

Regarding the killings of non-locals and minority community members, he said that these acts are highly condemnable and barbaric in nature. “Those involved in the innocent killings were killed in various encounters,” he said.

The DGP said that society must collectively raise voice against these incidents. “There have been condemnation against these acts but there is a need for more condemnation as we can’t remain silent. If a non-local comes here to earn his livelihood, it is our responsibility to protect them and provide them a secure atmosphere,” he said.