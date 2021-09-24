LPG outlet sealed in Anantnag for selling 'under-weight cylinders'

The action was taken following frequent complaints against the Gulshan Gas Agency.

An official said Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla sent a team of officers headed by SDM Pahalgam with Assistant director Food and Assistant commissioner Legal Metrology for on -spot investigation in the offence. “The team conducted thorough enquiry into the matter and found under-weight cylinders being sold to the customers and not conforming to the legal standards,” the official said.

The official said the cylinders of the same agency were weighed at different locations and those also did not weigh as per laid down standards.

“The team sealed the outlets of the agency and directed for immediate stopping of its services and operations,” he said. An FIR has also been lodged against the proprietor of the agency.