Lt Gen D P Pandey hands over command of Srinagar based 15 Corps to Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla

As per a Srinagar based Defence PRO, Lt Gen Pandey, in his farewell message, complimented all ranks of Chinar Corps for their dedication and hard work. "He appreciated JKP, CAPFs, Civil administration and the community members for their relentless support in the joint effort towards peace and prosperity in J&K. He conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the citizens of Kashmir and the entire Chinar Corps fraternity, " the PRO Defence said.

He said that Lt Gen Pandey commanded the Corps "in a critical phase of 2021, where in Kashmir was confronted with the twin challenges of terrorism and second wave of COVID-19 pandemic".



"The tenure has been defined by an improved security environment prevailing at the Line of Control, as well as in hinterland. With the Civil Administration and Security Forces synergizing their efforts to bring normalcy back to Kashmir, terrorism is on decline with assessed residual terrorist numbers reduced to an all-time low, " added the PRO Defence.