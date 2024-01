Srinagar, Jan 25: General officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Thursday visited Uri sector of Baramulla and reviewed operational preparedness.

“#ChinarCorps Cdr visited forward areas in #Uri Sector #Baramulla to review Anti-Infiltration & Counter Terrorism Grid along #LoC today.The Corps Cdr commended troops for maintaining highest standards of combat readiness, operational…,” Chinar- Corps posted on X.