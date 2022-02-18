Lt Gen J S Nain inaugurates Sarhad Kargil International Marathon website

Pune, Feb 18: Army’s Southern Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen J S Nain inaugurated the SarhadKargil International Marathon website www.sarhadkargilmarathon.com on Friday.
A statement of the Army issued here said that speaking at the function organised at the headquarters of Southern Command in Pune, Lt Gen Nain lauded the work done by Sarhad in the border areas of the country.
He particularly praised the SarhadKargil Marathon initiative and assured all possible help from the Army for the SarhadKargil International Marathon.
Lt Gen Nain also assured that a maximum number of Army officers and soldiers would take part in the marathon.
He expressed the confidence that the SarhadKargil International Marathon would strengthen emotional bonds between the Kargil residents and citizens from other states in the country.
On the occasion, Lt Gen Nain felicitated Sarhad Founder-President Sanjay Nahar with a special memento.
Nahar in his introductory speech recalled that Sarhad was founded at the Southern Command by Gen V P Malik in 1995 and expressed hope that the SarhadKargil Marathon would have participants and followers from across the world.
Marathon Organiser-Member Sanjeev Shah, Kargil Marathon Organiser-Member ShaileshPagariya, Sarhad Trustee ShaileshWadekar and top Army officers were present on the occasion.
Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council CEC Feroz Ahmed Khan, Kargil-Ladakh CEO SantoshSukhadeve, Ladakh Police Chief ADG SatishKhandare, and PimpriChichwad Commissioner of Police Krishna Prakash attended the function online.