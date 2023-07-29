Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai pays obeisance at Sharda Temple

Kupwara, July 29: General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Saturday along with his wife paid obeisance at the Sharda temple near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.
Sharda Temple Committee members received Lt Gen Ghai while Chairman Save Sharda Committee RavinderPandita thanked him for visiting the Sharda Temple.
This was the first visit of Lt Gen Ghai to the border town of Teethwal in Karnah after taking over as the GOC 15 Corps on June 14 this year.
The GOC 15 Corps also inaugurated a Pahari Culture Centre in Tangdhar area and lauded the efforts of locals for keeping the age-old tradition of communal brotherhood alive.
GOC Vajr Division Major General GirishKalia and other senior Army officers accompanied the GOC.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the renovated Mata Sharda Devi temple virtually in March this year.