Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai pays obeisance at Sharda Temple

Sharda Temple Committee members received Lt Gen Ghai while Chairman Save Sharda Committee RavinderPandita thanked him for visiting the Sharda Temple.

This was the first visit of Lt Gen Ghai to the border town of Teethwal in Karnah after taking over as the GOC 15 Corps on June 14 this year.

The GOC 15 Corps also inaugurated a Pahari Culture Centre in Tangdhar area and lauded the efforts of locals for keeping the age-old tradition of communal brotherhood alive.