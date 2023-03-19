Lt Governor addresses India-UAE investment summit at Srinagar, urges companies to set up shop in J&K

Srinagar, March 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the India-UAE Investment Summit and interacted with the business delegates from UAE and across the country at Srinagar, today.

Highlighting the scope for private and foreign investments in various sectors in J&K, the Lt Governor said the UT has made impressive progress with structural reforms in recent years & growth trajectory makes J&K an attractive investment destination.

“Today is a historic day. With the Bhoomi Pujan of 10 lakh Sq. Ft. Mall of Srinagar by Emaar, the first FDI in J&K has taken shape. Land has been provided to Emaar for IT towers in Jammu and Srinagar. These three projects will be developed at a cost of Rs. 500 Cr,” said the Lt Governor in a statement.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UT of J&K has made remarkable progress towards ambitious infrastructure development programme, modernization & expansion of airports, rail network & highways for ease of doing business and to fuel faster economic growth, observed the Lt Governor.

“We have been successful in removing the impediments and hurdles to great extent. We are upgrading our infrastructure both in capacity and quality to meet new demands and ready to raise our partnership with industries to higher levels,” he said.

The path of reforms that we have embarked upon in the last three years is the outcome of a well-considered long-term comprehensive strategy to provide a conducive investment climate for domestic and foreign investments in J&K, he added.

The Lt Governor said, the historic India-UAE Investor meet was a unique opportunity for free and frank exchanges of views on issues and opportunities for investment in J&K. He appreciated the enthusiasm and faith of foreign investors in the resilience of UT of J&K.

The Lt Governor invited the business leaders from UAE to become partner in development of J&K and move together towards creating a more prosperous, equitable and vibrant UT. We will ensure the investors receive every kind of assistance, facilitation and support from the administration, he said.