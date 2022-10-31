Lt Governor attends inaugural function of Vigilance Awareness Week in the UT

Leading the crusade against corruption, the Lt Governor administered the integrity pledge to Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of Departments, senior officers and officials to mark the beginning of the Vigilance Awareness Week across the UT of J&K.

“It's our resolve to build corruption-free J&K and no one indulging in corrupt practices will be spared”, said the Lt Governor.

Observing that the most powerful weapon against corruption is active citizenry, the Lt Governor urged all to join hands and pledge to root this menace out of the system.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also extended his greetings to the people on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Birth Anniversary.

Sardar Patel is embodiment of those values which not only integrated India but also set a living example of honesty and integrity in public life. He always encouraged government officials to render their services without fear and favour, observed the Lt Governor.

Before 2019, corruption had become an accepted social norm in the UT. In the last three years, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new transparent corruption-free system has been established in Jammu and Kashmir, said the Lt Governor.