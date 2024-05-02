Lt Governor flags off Road Safety Awareness Tour from Raj Bhawan

Srinagar, May 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off Road Safety Awareness Tour “Mission Save Lives J&K Tour 2024” from Raj Bhawan today.

The Lt Governor commended the endeavour of Kashmir Road Safety Foundation to create awareness, educate communities, and implement measures to enhance road safety across UT of Jammu Kashmir.

Mission Save Lives J&K Tour 2024 will cover all the Districts of J&K and spread awareness about the importance of Road Safety and Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Nasir Ali Khan, Chairman, Kashmir Road Safety Foundation, senior officials and other concerned were present.