Lt Governor greets people of Goa on Statehood Day

“Jammu Kashmir and Goa enjoy a very ancient, special relationship and there has been an unbreakable, priceless bond between the sandy beaches of Goa and the hills and valley of Jammu Kashmir since the 4th Century,” said the Lt Governor. This unique bond is also the reflection of the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. The foundation day of the state of Goa is also the day to connect the new generation with the ancient values blessed by the land of Vitasta, J&K and Mandovi River, Goa, he added.