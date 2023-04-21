Kashmir
Lt Governor greets people on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr
Srinagar, April 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In his message, the Lt Governor said: “Heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan and symbolizes the spirit of austerity, brotherhood, compassion and joy of sharing”.
May Eid-ul-Fitr usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all, he said.