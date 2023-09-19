Lt Governor inaugurates Kashmir Folk Festival in Srinagar

“We have taken decisive steps for rejuvenation of our rich cultural heritage and it is heartening to see that youth in large numbers are coming forward to promote cultural activities,” the Lt Governor said.

“Our cultural and spiritual heritage is attracting the people from across the world. The earnest efforts made to facilitate the tourists visiting the UT have also opened up large livelihood generation avenues for the youth, local people and all the associated stakeholders,” he said.

At the inaugural event, the Lt Governor called upon the artists, poets and literary personalities of the UT to work collectively and complement the government’s endeavours to preserve the cultural and folk traditions of Jammu Kashmir.